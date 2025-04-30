Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Increased Net Income and Sales Growth

Pilgrim's Pride reports Q1 2025 net sales of $4.5 billion, with GAAP EPS of $1.24 and adjusted EBITDA of $533.2 million.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting net sales of $4.5 billion and a GAAP net income of $296.3 million, equivalent to an EPS of $1.24. The company experienced strong demand in its U.S. Fresh portfolio, boosted by higher chicken commodity prices and improved operational efficiencies, contributing to a consolidated operating income margin of 9.1%. Adjusted net income reached $312.6 million with an adjusted EPS of $1.31. The U.S. Prepared Foods segment saw over 20% growth in net sales, while digital sales surged by over 35%. In Europe, the company achieved a new adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.1%, and Mexico experienced a double-digit sales volume increase. Pilgrim's maintains a strong liquidity position following a $1.5 billion special dividend and aims to invest in projects supporting sustainable growth while diversifying its portfolio.

Net Sales of $4.5 billion demonstrate a 2.3% year-over-year increase, indicating strong overall business performance.

GAAP Net Income rose to $296.3 million with GAAP EPS of $1.24, marking a 69.9% increase from the previous year, showcasing significant profitability growth.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 43.4% to $533.2 million, reflecting improved operational efficiencies and a strengthened financial position.

The U.S. Prepared Foods segment experienced over 20% net sales growth compared to the prior year, indicating the successful expansion of the company's product offerings and market presence.

Litigation settlements and restructuring activities reported in the financial statements may indicate ongoing operational challenges and potential future costs for the company.

Reduction in retained earnings from $3.157 billion to $1.958 billion could raise concerns about financial health and profitability sustainability.

Significant reliance on Key Customer partnerships poses a risk; losing one or more of these customers could negatively impact the company's revenue stability.

$PPC Insider Trading Activity

$PPC insiders have traded $PPC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW R GALVANONI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,483 shares for an estimated $286,828

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $PPC stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GREELEY, Colo., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's leading food companies, reports its first quarter 2025 financial results.







First Quarter Highlights:









Net Sales of $4.5 billion.



Consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 9.1%.



GAAP Net Income of $296.3 million and GAAP EPS of $1.24. Adjusted Net Income of $312.6 million and Adjusted EPS of $1.31.



Adjusted EBITDA of $533.2 million, or a 12.0% margin.



The U.S. Fresh portfolio experienced strong demand across both retail and foodservice and continued improvements in operational efficiencies. Chicken commodity prices rose higher than historical seasonal averages benefiting Big Bird. Case Ready and Small Bird strengthened relationships with Key Customers as volumes increased higher than industry averages.



U.S. Prepared Foods continued to expand its portfolio across retail and foodservice as net sales grew over 20% compared to prior year, further diversifying our portfolio. Brands remained a key driver as



Just Bare







®





continues to have the highest velocity and most growth in the retail fully cooked chicken category.



Digitally-enabled sales grew over 35% from prior year through partnerships with leading retailers, foodservice providers, and online suppliers.



Pilgrim’s Europe continued to scale profitable growth through Key Customer partnerships, enhanced mix, and further business integration. Momentum for branded offerings grew as volumes for



Richmond







®





and



Fridge Raiders







®





increased faster than the category.



Mexico continued to grow with Key Customers in retail and foodservice as sales volume increased by double digits compared to prior year. Diversification efforts accelerated as sales volume of value-added product offerings increased 9%.



Continued strong liquidity position and balance sheet flexibility after payment of the special dividend of $1.5 billion with a net leverage ratio of 1.1x of Adjusted EBITDA.



Investment projects remain on track to support the growth of Pilgrim’s branded portfolio, to meet increased Key Customer demand in Fresh and to reduce operational risk in protein conversion. Through these investments, Pilgrim’s will continue to support and strengthen local communities in rural America.



The company continues to drive sustainability through both operational efficiencies and supply chain engagement. Third-party reports demonstrate Pilgrim’s Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity levels have decreased below target thresholds, while efforts to expand climate resiliency in broader businesses and value chains increase.

















(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended





















March 30,









2025













March 31,









2024













Y/Y Change

















(In millions, except per share and percentages)











Net sales









$





4,463.0













$





4,361.9













+2.3





%









U.S. GAAP EPS









$





1.24













$





0.73













+69.9





%









Operating income









$





404.5













$





250.3













+61.6





%









Adjusted EBITDA



(1)











$





533.2













$





371.9













+43.4





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin



(1)















12.0





%













8.5





%









+3.5pts











(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.







“While facing volatility during the quarter, we maintained our focus on controlling the controllables and consistent execution of our strategies,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s President and CEO. “We continued to cultivate Key Customer partnerships through differentiated offerings and a diversified portfolio in each of our geographies, reinforcing our foundation for profitable growth.”





In the first quarter, the U.S. business increased sales and profitability compared to the prior year. U.S. Fresh experienced continued seasonal strength in commodity values and improved production efficiencies in Big Bird, whereas Case Ready and Small Bird benefited from increased distribution with Key Customers in retail, deli, and QSRs. Prepared Foods accelerated the expansion of its value-added portfolio across retail and foodservice.





“We continue to realize strong demand as the consumer maintains an appreciation for the relative affordability and convenience of chicken compared to other proteins,” added Sandri. “Given our diversified portfolio across segments, we captured commodity market upsides. Equally important, we have strengthened relationships with Key Customers through quality and service, and further diversified our portfolio through value-added offerings.”





Europe continues to benefit from ongoing optimization, new product development efforts, and branded growth. The business achieved a new adjusted EBITDA margin milestone at 8.1% for the first quarter, over 150 basis points higher than the previous year. Overall demand remained stable as the portfolio continues to transition to an enhanced mix.





“In Europe, our efforts to scale profitable growth continues to accelerate,” said Sandri. “We have increased traction among consumers for core branded offerings, grown our partnerships with Key Customers, and further cultivated our innovation pipeline.”





Mexico drove profitability from growth in Key Customer partnerships throughout Fresh, relatively attractive commodity fundamentals, and expansion of value-added offerings across retail and foodservice. Expansion efforts in live operations and Prepared Foods remained on track as all projects are proceeding as planned.





“Given our overall market presence and long-term potential, Mexico remains a promising growth opportunity,” remarked Sandri. “As such, we will continue to evaluate investments to further diversify our portfolio, improve our operational efficiencies, and strengthen Key Customer partnerships.”





Pilgrim’s achieved a net leverage ratio of 1.1x after payment of a special dividend, well below its target of 2x to 3x.





“We will maintain our financial flexibility and capital discipline as we continue to invest in projects to drive profitable growth with Key Customers and explore strategic opportunities to diversify our portfolio,” concluded Sandri.











Conference Call Information







A conference call to discuss Pilgrim’s quarterly results will be held tomorrow, May 1, at 7 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.





To pre-register, go to:





https://dpregister.com/sreg/10198901/fef3fe079e





.





You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at









https://ir.pilgrims.com





in the “Events & Presentations” section.





For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”





Replays of the conference call will be available on Pilgrim’s website approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through the “Investor” section of





www.pilgrims.com





.







About Pilgrim’s Pride







Pilgrim’s employs approximately 62,600 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit





www.pilgrims.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements









Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company’s business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company’s products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim’s Pride’s flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim’s Pride’s products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim’s Pride’s leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim’s Pride’s operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim’s Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim’s Pride’s largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channels, including, but not limited to, the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the risk of cyber-attacks, natural disasters, power losses, unauthorized access, telecommunication failures, and other problems on our information systems; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation and other legal matters described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including the In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.











Contact:





Andrew Rojeski













Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, & Sustainability













IRPPC@pilgrims.com













www.pilgrims.com































PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













































(Unaudited)





























March 30, 2025













December 29, 2024





















(In thousands)











Cash and cash equivalents









$





2,066,782













$





2,040,834













Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents













10,685

















2,324













Investment in available-for-sale securities













—

















10,220













Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses













1,105,991

















1,004,334













Accounts receivable from related parties













10,612

















2,608













Inventories













1,856,305

















1,783,488













Income taxes receivable













55,597

















72,414













Assets held for sale













3,151

















3,062













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













257,915

















200,879













Total current assets













5,367,038

















5,120,163













Deferred tax assets













28,519

















29,483













Operating lease assets, net













248,178

















255,713













Other long-lived assets













66,745

















62,019













Intangible assets, net













820,275

















806,234













Goodwill













1,271,690

















1,239,073













Property, plant and equipment, net













3,161,314

















3,137,891













Total assets









$





10,963,759













$





10,650,576





































Accounts payable









$





1,410,879













$





1,411,519













Accounts payable to related parties













27,280

















15,257













Revenue contract liabilities













42,412

















48,898













Dividends payable













1,495,382

















—













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













919,606

















1,015,504













Income taxes payable













93,328

















60,097













Current maturities of long-term debt













862

















858













Total current liabilities













3,989,749

















2,552,133













Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities













189,258

















195,944













Long-term debt, less current maturities













3,199,746

















3,206,113













Deferred tax liabilities













418,704

















422,952













Other long-term liabilities













18,855

















20,038













Total liabilities













7,816,312

















6,397,180













Common stock













2,625

















2,623













Treasury stock













(544,687





)













(544,687





)









Additional paid-in capital













2,001,280

















1,994,259













Retained earnings













1,958,162

















3,157,511













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(284,233





)













(370,300





)









Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity













3,133,147

















4,239,406













Noncontrolling interest













14,300

















13,990













Total stockholders’ equity













3,147,447

















4,253,396













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





10,963,759













$





10,650,576



































PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













(Unaudited)













































Three Months Ended





















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024

















(In thousands, except per share data)











Net sales









$





4,463,009













$





4,361,934













Cost of sales













3,908,136

















3,978,025













Gross profit













554,873

















383,909













Selling, general and administrative expense













133,779

















119,076













Restructuring activities













16,612

















14,559













Operating income













404,482

















250,274













Interest expense, net of capitalized interest













41,738

















41,243













Interest income













(24,953





)













(10,346





)









Foreign currency transaction gains













(2,053





)













(4,337





)









Miscellaneous, net













(692





)













(3,286





)









Income before income taxes













390,442

















227,000













Income tax expense













94,099

















52,062













Net income













296,343

















174,938













Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests













310

















517













Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation









$





296,033













$





174,421







































Weighted average shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation common stock outstanding:



























Basic













237,235

















236,844













Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents













1,045

















647













Diluted













238,280

















237,491







































Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding:



























Basic









$





1.25













$





0.74













Diluted









$





1.24













$





0.73



































PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024





















(In thousands)











Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income









$





296,343













$





174,938













Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization













104,518

















103,350













Deferred income tax expense













(10,958





)













15,519













Stock-based compensation













7,023

















4,744













Loan cost amortization













1,239

















1,311













Loss on property disposals













900

















1,842













Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes













608

















649













Asset impairment













589

















—













Gain on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense













(107





)













—













Gain on equity-method investments













(1





)













(2





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Trade accounts and other receivables













(91,504





)













72,350













Inventories













(64,233





)













114,471













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(44,021





)













(27,628





)









Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities













(118,667





)













(212,807





)









Income taxes













51,887

















35,797













Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations













(1,414





)













(1,315





)









Other operating assets and liabilities













(5,311





)













(12,192





)









Cash provided by operating activities













126,891

















271,027













Cash flows from investing activities:

























Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment













(98,274





)













(108,429





)









Proceeds from property disposals













1,185

















2,217













Cash used in investing activities













(97,089





)













(106,212





)









Cash flows from financing activities:

























Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations













(3,553





)













(153





)









Proceeds from contribution (distribution) of capital under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation













—

















1,425













Payments of capitalized loan costs













—

















(16





)









Cash provided by (used in) financing activities













(3,553





)













1,256













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents













8,060

















(2,411





)









Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













34,309

















163,660













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period













2,043,158

















731,223













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period









$





2,077,467













$





894,883



























PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION









Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation









(Unaudited)







“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction gains, (2) costs related to litigation settlements, (3) restructuring activities losses, and (4) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA













(Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024

















(In thousands)











Net income





$





296,343













$





174,938













Add:





















Interest expense, net



(a)











16,785

















30,897













Income tax expense









94,099

















52,062













Depreciation and amortization









104,518

















103,350













EBITDA









511,745

















361,247













Add:





















Litigation settlements



(b)











7,250

















940













Restructuring activities losses



(c)











16,612

















14,559













Minus:





















Foreign currency transaction gains



(d)











2,053

















4,337













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









310

















517













Adjusted EBITDA





$





533,244













$





371,892



























(a)













Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.













(b)













This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.













(c)













Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, lease terminations, asset impairment and other charges, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.













(d)













Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item



Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)



in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item



Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)



in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.



















The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended March 30, 2025 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 29, 2024 and (2) the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the three months ended March 30, 2025.











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA













(Unaudited)





































































Three Months Ended













LTM Ended





















June 30,









2024













September 29,









2024













December 29,









2024













March 30,









2025













March 30,









2025





















(In thousands)











Net income









$





326,523













$





349,990













$





235,772













$





296,343













$





1,208,628













Add:

















































Interest expense, net













15,338

















19,498

















22,776

















16,785

















74,397













Income tax expense













100,650

















131,609

















40,725

















94,099

















367,083













Depreciation and amortization













107,948

















110,470

















111,854

















104,518

















434,790













EBITDA













550,459

















611,567

















411,127

















511,745

















2,084,898













Add:

















































Litigation settlements













71,250

















—

















95,038

















7,250

















173,538













Restructuring activities losses













36,675

















30,836

















11,318

















16,612

















95,441













Loss on settlement of pension from plan termination













—

















10,709

















10,940

















—

















21,649













Inventory write-down as a result of hurricane













—

















8,075

















—

















—

















8,075













Minus:

















































Foreign currency transaction gains













2,225

















678

















2,785

















2,053

















7,741













Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest













220

















130

















(82





)













310

















578













Adjusted EBITDA









$





655,939













$





660,379













$





525,720













$





533,244













$





2,375,282





















EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin













(Unaudited)





























































Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended





















March 30,





2025













March 31,





2024













March 30,





2025













March 31,





2024

















(In thousands)











Net income









$





296,343













$





174,938













6.64





%









4.01





%









Add:









































Interest expense, net













16,785

















30,897













0.38





%









0.71





%









Income tax expense













94,099

















52,062













2.11





%









1.19





%









Depreciation and amortization













104,518

















103,350













2.34





%









2.36





%









EBITDA













511,745

















361,247













11.47





%









8.27





%









Add:









































Litigation settlements













7,250

















940













0.16





%









0.02





%









Restructuring activities losses













16,612

















14,559













0.37





%









0.33





%









Minus:









































Foreign currency transaction gains













2,053

















4,337













0.05





%









0.09





%









Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest













310

















517













0.01





%









0.01





%









Adjusted EBITDA









$





533,244













$





371,892













11.94





%









8.52





%

















































Net sales









$





4,463,009













$





4,361,934













—













—





















Adjusted EBITDA by segment figures are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA













(Unaudited)





















































































Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended

















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024

















U.S.













Europe













Mexico













Total













U.S.













Europe













Mexico













Total

















(In thousands)













(In thousands)











Net income





$





222,296













$





42,150













$





31,897













$





296,343













$





102,631













$





24,512













$





47,795













$





174,938













Add:





































































Interest expense, net



(a)











25,567

















(1,904





)













(6,878





)













16,785

















44,586

















(1,983





)













(11,706





)













30,897













Income tax expense









71,012

















9,922

















13,165

















94,099

















32,060

















9,557

















10,445

















52,062













Depreciation and amortization









66,386

















33,137

















4,995

















104,518

















62,685

















35,028

















5,637

















103,350













EBITDA









385,261

















83,305

















43,179

















511,745

















241,962

















67,114

















52,171

















361,247













Add:





































































Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)



(b)











(1





)













(372





)













(1,680





)













(2,053





)













2

















(216





)













(4,123





)













(4,337





)









Litigation settlements



(c)











7,250

















—

















—

















7,250

















940

















—

















—

















940













Restructuring activities losses



(d)











—

















16,612

















—

















16,612

















—

















14,559

















—

















14,559













Minus:





































































Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









—

















—

















310

















310

















—

















—

















517

















517













Adjusted EBITDA





$





392,510













$





99,545













$





41,189













$





533,244













$





242,904













$





81,457













$





47,531













$





371,892



























(a)













Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.













(b)













Prior to April 1, 2024, the Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements were previously recognized in the line item



Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)



in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Effective April 1, 2024, the Company changed the functional currency of its Mexico reportable segment from U.S. dollar to Mexican peso, which means all translation gains/losses on outstanding balances are now recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. Transactional functional currency gains/losses are included in the line item



Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)



in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.













(c)













This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.













(d)













Restructuring activities losses are related to costs incurred, such as severance, lease terminations, asset impairment and other charges, as part of multiple ongoing restructuring initiatives throughout our Europe reportable segment.



















Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income













(Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024

















(In thousands)











GAAP operating income, U.S. operations





$





318,806













$





179,417













Litigation settlements









7,250

















940













Adjusted operating income, U.S. operations





$





326,056













$





180,357

































Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations









11.9





%













7.0





%



































Three Months Ended

















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024

















(In thousands)











GAAP operating income, Europe operations





$





49,071













$





31,116













Restructuring activities losses









16,612

















14,559













Adjusted operating income, Europe operations





$





65,683













$





45,675

































Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations









5.3





%













3.6





%



































Three Months Ended

















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024

















(In thousands)











GAAP operating income, Mexico operations





$





36,605













$





39,741













No adjustments









—

















—













Adjusted operating income, Mexico operations





$





36,605













$





39,741

































Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations









7.5





%













7.7





%

















Adjusted Operating Income Margin for each of our reportable segments is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for each of our reportable segments to adjusted operating income margin for each of our reportable segments is as follows:











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin













(Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024

















(In percent)











GAAP operating income margin, U.S. operations





11.6





%









7.0





%









Litigation settlements





0.3





%









—





%









Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations





11.9





%









7.0





%



































Three Months Ended

















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024

















(In percent)











GAAP operating income margin, Europe operations





4.0





%









2.5





%









Restructuring activities losses





1.3





%









1.1





%









Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations





5.3





%









3.6





%



































Three Months Ended

















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024

















(In percent)











GAAP operating income margin, Mexico operations





7.5





%









7.7





%









No adjustments





—





%









—





%









Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations





7.5





%









7.7





%

















Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim's”) is calculated by adding to Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income













(Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024

















(In thousands, except per share data)











Net income attributable to Pilgrim's





$





296,033













$





174,421













Add:





















Litigation settlements









7,250

















940













Restructuring activities losses









16,612

















14,559













Minus:





















Foreign currency transaction gains









2,053

















4,337













Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact of adjustments









317,842

















185,583













Net tax impact of adjustments



(a)











(5,278





)













(2,701





)









Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's





$





312,564













$





182,882













Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding









238,280

















237,491













Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share





$





1.31













$





0.77



















(a) Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.















Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:











PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS













(Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024

















(In thousands, except per share data)











GAAP EPS





$





1.24













$





0.73













Add:





















Litigation settlements









0.03

















—













Restructuring activities losses









0.07

















0.07













Minus:





















Foreign currency transaction gains









0.01

















0.02













Adjusted EPS before tax impact of adjustments









1.33

















0.78













Net tax impact of adjustments



(a)











(0.02





)













(0.01





)









Adjusted EPS





$





1.31













$





0.77

































Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding









238,280

















237,491



















(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.





















PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION













Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data













(Unaudited)













































Three Months Ended





















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024

















(In thousands)











Sources of net sales by geographic region of origin:

























U.S.









$





2,743,189













$





2,579,332













Europe













1,231,529

















1,267,903













Mexico













488,291

















514,699













Total net sales









$





4,463,009













$





4,361,934





































Sources of cost of sales by geographic region of origin:

























U.S.









$





2,355,567













$





2,342,040













Europe













1,115,225

















1,175,738













Mexico













437,344

















460,247













Total cost of sales









$





3,908,136













$





3,978,025





































Sources of gross profit by geographic region of origin:

























U.S.









$





387,622













$





237,292













Europe













116,304

















92,165













Mexico













50,947

















54,452













Total gross profit









$





554,873













$





383,909





































Sources of operating income by geographic region of origin:

























U.S.









$





318,806













$





179,417













Europe













49,071

















31,116













Mexico













36,605

















39,741













Total operating income









$





404,482













$





250,274











