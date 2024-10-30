Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $350 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $121.3 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $387 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $4.585 billion from $4.360 billion last year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

