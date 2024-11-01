Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Pilgrim's Pride (PPC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $50.14 in the previous session. Pilgrim's Pride has gained 75.1% since the start of the year compared to the 3.2% move for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the 12.7% return for the Zacks Food - Meat Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 30, 2024, Pilgrim's Pride reported EPS of $1.63 versus consensus estimate of $1.27.

Valuation Metrics

While Pilgrim's Pride has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Pilgrim's Pride has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 18X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.8X versus its peer group's average of 8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.22. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Pilgrim's Pride currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Pilgrim's Pride passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Pilgrim's Pride shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

