Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Full Year Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) released earnings for its full year that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.1 billion, or $4.57 per share. This compares with $322.4 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.3 billion or $5.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $17.9 billion from $17.4 billion last year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.1 Bln. vs. $322.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.57 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue: $17.9 Bln vs. $17.4 Bln last year.

