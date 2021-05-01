Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.0% to US$23.96 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$3.3b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Pilgrim's Pride surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.41 per share, a notable 19% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:PPC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Pilgrim's Pride from five analysts is for revenues of US$13.1b in 2021 which, if met, would be a credible 6.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 259% to US$1.88. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$13.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.84 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$27.31, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Pilgrim's Pride at US$33.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Pilgrim's Pride's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Pilgrim's Pride's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.4% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.8% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 2.9% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Pilgrim's Pride to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$27.31, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Pilgrim's Pride. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Pilgrim's Pride , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

