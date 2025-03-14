Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Announces $1.5 Billion Special Cash Dividend and Capital Deployment Strategy

Pilgrim’s Pride announces a $1.5 billion special cash dividend and outlines capital strategy to enhance growth and shareholder value.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation has announced a capital deployment strategy aimed at enhancing its capital structure, portfolio diversification, brand growth, and shareholder value. The company's board has approved a special cash dividend of $6.30 per share, totaling approximately $1.5 billion, which will be payable on April 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2025. CEO Fabio Sandri emphasized confidence in the company's future and commitment to long-term shareholder value, citing the firm’s strong balance sheet. The company is also planning initiatives to strengthen its portfolio and expand its presence in the U.S. market, including growing prepared foods and enhancing production capacity. Over the past five years, Pilgrim's has invested significantly in acquisitions, share repurchases, and capital expenditures. The leadership team will further discuss these strategies during an upcoming investor event.

Approval of a special cash dividend of $6.30 per share, totaling approximately $1.5 billion, demonstrates strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The announcement reinforces the company's confidence in its business future and capital allocation strategy aimed at disciplined growth and enhanced earnings potential.

The planned expansions and upgrades in the portfolio, including growth in prepared foods and conversion of facilities, indicate a proactive approach to meeting market demands and mitigating risks.

The company's substantial investments over the past five years in acquisitions, share repurchases, and capital expenditures underscore a strong focus on long-term value creation and organizational strength.

Issuing a significant special cash dividend of $1.5 billion may raise concerns about the company’s liquidity and ability to finance future growth initiatives effectively.

The focus on short-term shareholder value through dividend payouts could detract from long-term investment in the business and innovation.

The announcement of expansion projects may lead to skepticism regarding the company’s ability to successfully execute these initiatives amidst market uncertainties.

What is the special cash dividend announced by Pilgrim's Pride?

Pilgrim's Pride announced a special cash dividend of $6.30 per share, totaling approximately $1.5 billion.

When will the special dividend be paid?

The special dividend will be payable on April 17, 2025, to stockholders of record on April 3, 2025.

What is the purpose of Pilgrim's capital deployment strategy?

The strategy aims to improve capital structure, enhance portfolio diversification, stimulate brand growth, and generate shareholder value.

How has Pilgrim's Pride invested in the last five years?

Over the last five years, Pilgrim's has invested over $950 million in acquisitions and $1.8 billion in share repurchases and dividends.

What future projects is Pilgrim's Pride planning?

Future projects include expanding prepared foods, adding small bird capacity, and converting a big bird plant for retail growth.

$PPC Insider Trading Activity

$PPC insiders have traded $PPC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW R GALVANONI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,483 shares for an estimated $286,828

$PPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $PPC stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GREELEY, Colo., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world’s leading food companies, today announced a capital deployment strategy in support of its ongoing efforts to improve its capital structure, enhance its diversified portfolio, stimulate brand growth and generate shareholder value. As a part of the strategy, the company’s board of directors has approved the declaration of a special cash dividend of $6.30 per share. The total amount of the special dividend payment will be approximately $1.5 billion, based on the current number of shares outstanding. The special cash dividend is payable on April 17, 2025, to stockholders of record on April 3, 2025.





“Pilgrim’s is confident in the future of our business and we believe our capital allocation strategy positions the company for continued, disciplined growth and enhanced earnings potential across our diversified portfolio,” said Fabio Sandri, CEO of Pilgrim’s. “The Board’s decision to pay a special dividend reflects our strong balance sheet and our commitment to create long-term stockholder value. Today’s announcement is a testament to our team’s ability to execute our key customer strategy, unlock value through differentiated offerings, and relentlessly pursue quality and service.”





In addition to the special dividend, the company is outlining the ways it is strengthening its portfolio, aligning with key customers and growing organically in the U.S. market. In the coming years, projects will include expanding in prepared foods due to brand growth; adding small bird capacity to support key customer growth; converting a big bird plant to a case ready facility for continued growth in retail; and expanding protein conversion capacity to upgrade the portfolio and reduce risk. With today’s dividend announcement, over the last five years, Pilgrim’s has invested more than $950 million in acquisitions, $1.8 billion in share repurchases and dividends, and $2.2 billion in capital expenditures.





During the investor day event, the Pilgrim’s leadership team will discuss its capital allocation strategy, growing momentum in branded offerings across its portfolio, and future growth plans.







About Pilgrim’s Pride







Pilgrim’s employs over 61,000 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit





www.pilgrims.com





.







Media Contact:







Nikki Richardson





Head of Corporate Communications







nikki.richardson@jbssa.com





