Pilgrims Pride Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PPC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.68, changing hands as low as $23.17 per share. Pilgrims Pride Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PPC's low point in its 52 week range is $19.96 per share, with $26.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.57.

