News & Insights

Markets
PPC

Pilgrim's Pride Announces Special Dividend Of $6.30/shr; Stock Up In Pre-market

March 14, 2025 — 05:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC), a food company, on Friday announced a special cash dividend of $6.30 per share, totaling about $1.5 billion. Shares of Pilgrim's were trading up more than 3 percent in pre-market.

Fabio Sandri, CEO said, "Pilgrim's is confident in the future of our business and we believe our capital allocation strategy positions the company for continued, disciplined growth and enhanced earnings potential across our diversified portfolio." The dividend will be paid on April 17 to shareholders of record on April 3. Over the last five years, Pilgrim's has invested over $950 million in acquisitions, $1.8 billion in share buybacks and dividends, and $2.2 billion in capital expenditure, the company said in a statement. In the pre-market trading, shares were trading 3.7% up at $52.13 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.