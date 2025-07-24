Pilgrim's Announces $400 Million Investment in New Prepared Foods Facility in Georgia, Creating Over 630 Jobs

Pilgrim’s to invest $400 million in Georgia, creating over 630 jobs with a new prepared foods facility in LaFayette.

Pilgrim’s, a leading global food company, has announced a $400 million investment to build a new prepared foods facility in LaFayette, Georgia, which will create over 630 jobs once fully operational. This new multi-phase facility is part of the company's strategy to expand its prepared foods business, including brands like Just Bare and Pilgrim’s, and will produce fully cooked chicken products to meet growing market demand. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and local officials expressed excitement about the job opportunities and economic growth this expansion will bring to Walker County. The project is set to begin in fall 2025, with hiring expected to start in 2027. Pilgrim's already supports 7,500 jobs across the state and has a strong presence in the local agriculture community.

Pilgrim's announced a significant investment of $400 million to build a new prepared foods facility in LaFayette, Georgia, which will help expand its operational footprint in the region.

The new facility is expected to create over 630 new jobs, providing economic growth and stability for the local community.

This expansion highlights Pilgrim's commitment to long-term growth and innovation in response to increasing demand in the prepared foods sector.

The investment reinforces Pilgrim's existing presence in Georgia, where it supports an estimated 7,500 jobs across multiple food production facilities, illustrating the company's role as a substantial employer in the state.

This expansion project is not expected to begin until fall 2025, with hiring not beginning until 2027, indicating a long lead time before any tangible benefits are realized.

The announcement may highlight the company's reliance on economic incentives and partnerships with local governments, which could draw scrutiny regarding the motivations behind such expansions.

Investing $400 million could raise concerns about the company’s financial health or the necessity of such a large investment at this time, especially if they are facing other challenges or market pressures.

What is Pilgrim’s recent investment in Georgia?

Pilgrim’s announced a $400 million investment to expand its footprint by building a new prepared foods facility in LaFayette, Georgia.

How many jobs will the new facility create?

The new facility is projected to support over 630 new jobs at full capacity in Walker County.

When is the construction of the facility expected to begin?

Construction on the new facility is expected to start in the fall of 2025, with hiring anticipated to begin in 2027.

What products will be produced at the new facility?

The facility will produce a variety of fully cooked chicken products to support the growth of Pilgrim’s prepared foods business.

Where can individuals apply for jobs at Pilgrim’s?

Interested individuals can apply for jobs at Pilgrim’s by visiting jobs.pilgrims.com.

$PPC insiders have traded $PPC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FABIO SANDRI (President and CEO) sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $3,208,121

MATTHEW R GALVANONI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,483 shares for an estimated $286,828

$PPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $PPC stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PPC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PPC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $50.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $48.0 on 03/17/2025

GREELEY, Colo., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s, one of the world’s leading food companies, today announced it will invest $400 million to expand its footprint in Georgia. The company will build a new, multi-phase prepared foods facility in LaFayette, Walker County, supporting more than 630 new jobs at full capacity.





“Georgia's No. 1 industry of agriculture continues to drive growth with companies like Pilgrim’s creating quality jobs in communities like LaFayette,”



said Governor Brian Kemp



. “As our state's economy continues to advance, we are excited to see these continued innovations and the opportunities they will bring for hardworking Georgians.”





Pilgrim’s is a leading global provider of high-quality food products. Across Georgia, the company currently supports an estimated 7,500 jobs and operates seven food production facilities, in addition to supporting facilities like feed mills and hatcheries.





“Expanding the Pilgrim’s footprint in Georgia highlights our ongoing commitment to the region and our company’s long-term growth strategy,”



said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s CEO



. “This significant investment will allow further growth of our prepared foods business by expanding brands like Just Bare, Pilgrim’s, and Gold Kist, and supporting increasing demand in retail and foodservice channels. We are also proud of our role in creating jobs and being a strong community partner.”





The new facility, located at the Walker County Business Park in LaFayette, will produce a variety of fully cooked chicken products to support the growth of its fast-growing prepared foods business. The project is expected to get underway in the fall of 2025, and hiring is expected to begin in 2027, aligning with the expected completion of the first phase of construction. To learn more about Pilgrim’s, including where interested individuals can apply for jobs, visit





jobs.pilgrims.com





.





“We welcome Pilgrim's to Walker County and LaFayette,”



said LaFayette Mayor and Chairman of the Walker County Development Authority Andy Arnold



. “Pilgrim’s has a wonderful history of positive community involvement, and the creation of up to 630 jobs for our area is a game changer for many families. We look forward to our partnership.”





“This is a tremendous opportunity for Walker County to provide stable jobs and long-term security for residents who want to work where they live,”



said Chairwoman and CEO Angie Teems, Walker County Government



. “Not only is this a well-respected company with a strong track record, but it already has a presence in our community through its partnerships with local poultry growers. Expanding their operations here is a natural next step that will strengthen our local economy and reinforce our county’s commitment to supporting hardworking families.”





Senior Regional Project Manager Lori Dowdy represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Walker County Development Authority and Georgia Quick Start.





“We are excited that Pilgrim’s continues to grow its footprint and drive economic opportunities here in Georgia,”



said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson



. “Agriculture has long been the backbone of our economy, laying the groundwork for today’s thriving food and beverage sector. Critical industries like cold storage and logistics build on that legacy, generating jobs and opportunities across the state. Congratulations to Walker County for helping bring these new investments and possibilities to LaFayette.”







About Pilgrim’s







Pilgrim’s employs over 61,000 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland, and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit





www.pilgrims.com





.







Media Contact:







Nikki Richardson





Corporate Communications







nikki.richardson@jbssa.com





