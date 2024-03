March 12 (Reuters) - Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group 002497.SZ for the supply of spodumene concentrate from the lithium miner's Pilgangoora operation in Western Australia.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com))

