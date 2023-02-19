Pilbara Minerals sells spodumene cargo linked to lithium hydroxide prices

MELBOURNE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Pilbara Minerals Ltd PLS.AX has agreed to sell a cargo of spodumene concentrate to a chemical converter using a pricing strategy linked to lithium hydroxide, it said on Monday.

Australia's largest independent lithium developer will sell 15,000 tonnes of spodumene to the chemical converter it did not name during the March quarter.

Earlier this month its chief executive told press the developer had around 200,000 tonnes of spodumene to sell.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.