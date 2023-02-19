Pilbara Minerals sells spodumene cargo linked to lithium hydroxide prices

February 19, 2023 — 06:10 pm EST

Written by Melanie Burton for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Pilbara Minerals Ltd PLS.AX has agreed to sell a cargo of spodumene concentrate to a chemical converter using a pricing strategy linked to lithium hydroxide, it said on Monday.

Australia's largest independent lithium developer will sell 15,000 tonnes of spodumene to the chemical converter it did not name during the March quarter.

Earlier this month its chief executive told press the developer had around 200,000 tonnes of spodumene to sell.

