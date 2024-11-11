Pilbara Minerals Sees Shift in Substantial Holdings

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Pilbara Minerals Limited has seen a significant change in substantial holdings, with State Street Global Advisors and its affiliates adjusting their voting power in the company. These changes reflect a dynamic shift in the control of voting rights, impacting the company’s governance landscape. Investors might see this as an opportunity to reassess their positions in Pilbara Minerals’ stock.

