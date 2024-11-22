News & Insights

Pilbara Minerals Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Interests

November 22, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Pilbara Minerals Limited has experienced a shift in the ownership interests of its substantial holders, as reported in a recent notice. State Street Global Advisors and other major financial entities have adjusted their voting power, reflecting changes in the company’s shareholder dynamics. This development is crucial for investors keeping an eye on the evolving landscape of Pilbara Minerals’ market influence.

