Pilbara Minerals Sees Changes in Substantial Holdings

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Pilbara Minerals Limited has announced that First Sentier Investors and its related entities have ceased to be substantial holders in the company. This change in holdings is significant for investors as it may impact the company’s stock performance and market perception. Shareholders and potential investors should stay informed about how these changes might influence Pilbara’s strategic direction.

