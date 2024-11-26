Pilbara Minerals Passes All Resolutions at AGM

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.
Pilbara Minerals Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with strong support from shareholders. The meeting highlighted the company’s strategic direction, including the election of directors and the approval of performance rights. This signals continued confidence in Pilbara’s operations, which include the world’s largest independent hard-rock lithium operation.
