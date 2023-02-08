Pilbara Minerals may have uncontracted spodumene available for sale

MELBOURNE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX may have a small volume of uncontracted spodumene, or lithium ore, available for sale this year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"There's something less than 200,000 tonnes over the next 12 months and less than that moving forward," Dale Henderson told press on the sidelines of a mining luncheon.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

