Pilbara Minerals may have uncontracted spodumene available for sale

February 08, 2023 — 11:08 pm EST

Written by Melanie Burton for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX may have a small volume of uncontracted spodumene, or lithium ore, available for sale this year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"There's something less than 200,000 tonnes over the next 12 months and less than that moving forward," Dale Henderson told press on the sidelines of a mining luncheon.

