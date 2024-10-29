Pilbara Minerals Issues New Performance Rights

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Pilbara Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of new performance rights set to expire on September 30, 2025, as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX, signaling a strategic move to reward and retain talent within the company. This development may pique the interest of investors watching stock performance tied to employee incentives.

