Pilbara Minerals Gains Major Stakeholder: Mitsubishi UFJ

Pilbara Minerals Limited has a new substantial shareholder, as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has acquired a significant voting interest through its subsidiary, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. This move indicates potential strategic interests and confidence in Pilbara Minerals’ future performance. Investors should keep an eye on how this substantial holding might influence the company’s strategic decisions.

