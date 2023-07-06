Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) Price Target Increased by 9.93% to 4.98

The average one-year price target for Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) has been revised to 4.98 / share. This is an increase of 9.93% from the prior estimate of 4.53 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 7.66 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.71% from the latest reported closing price of 5.07 / share.

Pilbara Minerals Maintains 4.25% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.25%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilbara Minerals. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 11.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLS is 0.28%, an increase of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.36% to 264,342K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,807K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,791K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 11.37% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 33,843K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,893K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 2.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 21,397K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,098K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 3.64% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 16,417K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,189K shares, representing a decrease of 10.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 5.81% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,594K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,534K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 17.91% over the last quarter.

