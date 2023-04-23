Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) Price Target Decreased by 5.60% to 4.62

The average one-year price target for Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) has been revised to 4.62 / share. This is an decrease of 5.60% from the prior estimate of 4.89 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.04 to a high of 8.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.81% from the latest reported closing price of 4.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilbara Minerals. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 115.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLS is 0.25%, a decrease of 41.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.27% to 241,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 34,893K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,596K shares, representing a decrease of 16.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 8.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,791K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,192K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 11.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,098K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,614K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 24.09% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 18,189K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,271K shares, representing a decrease of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 13.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,534K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,711K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLS by 7.79% over the last quarter.

