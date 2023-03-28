Pilbara Minerals approves investment to raise Western Australia project output

March 28, 2023 — 07:46 pm EDT

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX said on Wednesday it had approved a capital investment to increase production capacity at its flagship Pilgangoora lithium project in Western Australia.

The approved capital investment in the Pilgan plant will help increase spodumene concentrate production by 47% to 1 million dry metric tonnes per annum.

