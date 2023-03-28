Pilbara Minerals approves $375 mln lithium expansion in Western Australia

March 28, 2023 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Updates with more details, share moves

March 29 (Reuters) - Australia's largest independent lithium miner Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX said on Wednesday it had approved a capital investment to increase production capacity at its flagship Pilgangoora lithium project in Western Australia.

The investment in the Pilgan plant will help increase spodumene concentrate production by 47% to 1 million dry metric tonnes per annum.

Pilbara expects full production and ramp-up at the project by the end of the September quarter of 2025 with an estimated capital expenditure of A$560 million ($375.59 million).

"This further increase in production capacity will cement Pilbara Minerals' position as a globally significant supplier of lithium materials products delivering into this rapidly growing market," said Dale Henderson, managing director and CEO at Pilbara.

Shares of the miner company 2% to A$3.93 in early trade.

The Western Australian miner had last year secured A$250 million long-term financing from Australia to support expansion at the Pilgangoora project, which sits on one of the world's largest lithium ore deposits, according to the company's website.

($1 = 1.4910 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.