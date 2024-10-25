Pilbara Minerals Announces 2024 AGM and Market Outlook

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Pilbara Minerals Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set to take place on November 26 both in-person in Western Australia and virtually. This meeting will allow shareholders to engage and vote on important company matters. Pilbara Minerals, a leader in lithium production, continues to attract significant global partners, underscoring its strong market position.

