$PIII Earnings Preview: Recent $PIII Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$PIII ($PIII) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $385,616,916 and earnings of -$0.11 per share.
$PIII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $PIII stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 6,650,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,495,585
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 6,328,075 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,444,535
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 3,791,750 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $852,764
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,905,239 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $428,488
- TRINITY FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,043,537 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $234,691
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 456,992 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,777
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 258,966 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $100,038
