PII vs. FOXF: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Domestic stocks have likely encountered both Polaris Inc (PII) and Fox Factory Holding (FOXF). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Polaris Inc has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Fox Factory Holding has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PII is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PII currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.42, while FOXF has a forward P/E of 24.22. We also note that PII has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FOXF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46.

Another notable valuation metric for PII is its P/B ratio of 6.21. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FOXF has a P/B of 6.30.

These metrics, and several others, help PII earn a Value grade of B, while FOXF has been given a Value grade of D.

PII sticks out from FOXF in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PII is the better option right now.

