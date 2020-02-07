PII Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.76, changing hands as low as $89.70 per share. Polaris Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PII's low point in its 52 week range is $77.05 per share, with $104.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.47.

