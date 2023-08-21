PII Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.86, changing hands as low as $112.31 per share. Polaris Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PII's low point in its 52 week range is $91.86 per share, with $138.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.