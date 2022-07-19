PII Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.70, changing hands as high as $112.00 per share. Polaris Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PII's low point in its 52 week range is $94.24 per share, with $139.7896 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.91.

