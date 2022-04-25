Pigeon peas help Madagascan farmers grow food despite drought

By Christophe Van Der Perre

ERADA, Madagascar, April 25 (Reuters) - Growing edible crops used to be so hard for Kazy Zanapijo in drought-prone southern Madagascar that she would often have nothing but wild plants and cactuses to feed herself and her children -- until she started growing pigeon peas.

The legumes, known scientifically as cajanus, are being promoted by CTAS, a local non-governmental organisation dedicated to improving agriculture in the region, because they are drought-resistant, highly nutritious and good for the soil.

"I used to plant other things but they didn't grow. Since I started planting pigeon peas I've harvested a lot. It's what's allowed me to feed my 10 children," said Zanapijo, who was pulling up plants with a baby strapped to her back.

The plants, which look like thin shrubs and grow to about waist-height, provide not only pulses that are good to eat, but also woody branches that can be sold at the market as kindling.

The far south of Madagascar has repeatedly struggled with food shortages due to a combination of drought, land erosion caused by strong winds and deforestation, and extreme poverty. Climate scientists say the rains will become even scarcer and less predictable in future.

Pigeon peas are a staple in India, but in southern Madagascar subsistence farmers have traditionally grown maize and sweet potatoes. Over the past decade those crops have often failed.

CTAS encourages farmers to switch to pigeon peas and provides training to support them, although an increasing number, including Zanapijo, have made the change without CTAS, simply because they saw the success of others.

"We'd gone to the beach, and on the way back along the road I saw pigeon peas growing. I decided to plant some," she said.

As a first step, farmers are encouraged to plant only pigeon peas, in neat rows perpendicular to the direction of the wind. This helps halt erosion, and over time replenishes the soil.

Later, farmers can add other plants in between their rows of pigeon peas. Zanapijo now grows sorghum, maize, wheat and watermelons.

"Before, we had no food, it was really hard," she said. "I made a big effort to get to this good result. Some months I've even been able to buy notebooks for my children."

(Additional reporting by Alkis Konstantinidis; Writing by Estelle Shirbon. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.