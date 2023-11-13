PIF to invest in Saudi Alkhorayef Petroluem -statement

Adds detail, quotes

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has signed an agreement to invest in Saudi Alkhorayef Petroleum, a leading Saudi company in electrical submersible pump services and production facilities, PIF said on Monday.

The sovereign wealth fund's investment would be through a share subscription agreement via a capital increase which would see the fund obtain 25% of the shares in the company, it said in a statement. It gave no financial details of the deal.

Alkhorayef Group - the parent company and current shareholder of Alkhorayef Petroleum - will retain a 75% stake, PIF said.

The investment would contribute to expanding the business, which provides services in the Gulf, Africa and South America, the statement added.

"The agreement will further improve supply chains in the energy services sector in Saudi Arabia," it said.

"It will also strengthen the company's position in the energy services industry and create long-term value for shareholders."

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.