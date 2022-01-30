US Markets

PIF-backed Saudi digital security firm Elm set to raise $818 mln in IPO

Saeed Azhar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian digital security firm Elm, owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, is set to raise 3.07 billion riyals ($818 million) after pricing its initial public offering at the top of its indicative price range.

Elm on Sunday priced the deal at 128 riyals a share, against an indicative price of 113 to 128 riyals per share. It is selling 24 million shares in the deal or 30% of its share capital.

Elm provides secure e-business services and information technology, as well as project support services and government project outsourcing in Saudi Arabia, according to its website.

Saudi Arabia has had a surge in IPOs since it listed oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE in a record $29.4 billion listing in 2019.

Saudi Arabia is also encouraging more family-owned companies to list in a bid to deepen its capital markets under a reform push aimed at cutting the kingdom’s reliance on oil revenues.

The sale of Elm's stake by the $480 billion Public Investment Fund is another move by the fund to monetise some of its assets through the equity capital market. In December, it raised $3.2 billion through the sale of a 6% stake in Saudi Telecom 7010.SE in a secondary share offering.

The country's bourse operator Tadawul, which is also partly owned by the PIF, listed last year in a $1.01 billion IPO.

Tadawul said in December it had 50 applications from companies for IPOs this year and is considering whether to allow blank-cheque companies, known as SPACs, to list.

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

