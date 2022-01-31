Markets

Pierre Cardin, Ahlers distribution deals face EU antitrust scrutiny

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published

French fashion house Pierre Cardin's licensing and distribution deals with German clothing maker Ahlers may breach European Union rules on online and cross-border sales, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday after opening an investigation.

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - French fashion house Pierre Cardin's licensing and distribution deals with German clothing maker Ahlers <AAHG.F> may breach European Union rules on online and cross-border sales, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday after opening an investigation.

The move by the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, followed dawn raids at a German clothing maker in June last year.

"Pierre Cardin and Ahlers may have breached EU competition rules by restricting the ability of Pierre Cardin's licensees to sell Pierre Cardin-licensed products cross-border, including offline and online, as well as to specific customer groups," the Commission said in a statement.

The EU executive has reinforced rules against curbs on cross-border and online sales as part of a push to boost e-commerce.

The investigation will focus on whether Pierre Cardin and Ahlers, its largest licensee, have developed a strategy to prevent parallel imports and sales to specific customer groups of Pierre Cardin-branded products by enforcing certain restrictions in the licensing agreements.

Violations of EU rules are punishable by fines up to 10% of a company's global turnover and orders to the firms to change business practices.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular