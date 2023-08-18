Pieris (PIRS) Up On Receiving Milestone Payment From Partner

Pieris' PIRS shares were up almost 8% after it announced that it will receive an undisclosed milestone payment from partner Boston Pharmaceuticals related to its pipeline candidate, BOS-342 (formerly PRS-342). The payment was triggered by Boston Pharmaceuticals, initiating a phase I/II study on BOS-342 by dosing the first patient with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The candidate is a 4-1BB/GPC3 immuno-oncology antibody-Anticalin fusion, designed to enhance the body's immune response against tumors. It was discovered by Pieris and out-licensed to Boston Pharma in April 2021 for an upfront payment of $10 million. In addition, Boston Pharmaceuticals is entitled to make future development, regulatory, and sales-based milestone payments of up to $350 million to Pieris as well as tiered royalties on sales of BOS-342.

The early-to-mid-stage study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of BOS-342. The phase I portion of the study is a dose escalation study that is enrolling patients with HCC who have progressed after receiving at least one prior treatment. Boston Pharmaceuticals is conducting the study.

Shares of Pieris have nosedived 75% year to date compared with the industry’s 13.7% decline.



HCC is a common type of liver cancer and is particularly difficult to treat using standard treatment methods. In the pre-clinical studies, BOS-342 has shown significant potential in enhancing the body's immune response against tumors.

PIRS’ shares also soared last month, as the company announced its intention to pursue strategic alternatives. These strategic alternatives include a potential sale, merger, divestiture of assets, licensing or other strategic transaction, as well as executing new or expanded partnerships to advance its therapeutic programs — cinrebafusp alfa (PRS-343), PRS-220 and PRS-400.

These strategic initiatives will enable Pieris to optimize its capacity to pursue various transactions within its respiratory and immuno-oncology divisions, as well as its discovery platform.

