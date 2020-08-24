Pier 1 Imports Recalls Three-Wick Halloween Candles For Fire, Burn Risks

(RTTNews) - Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 Imports is recalling about 30,810 units of three-Wick Halloween Candles citing fire and burn risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves three-wick Halloween candles in the scents 'Scary Black Cherry' and 'Death by Chocolate.' The SKU for candles in the scent Scary Black Cherry is 4122285, and the SKU for the Death by Chocolate scent is 4122298.

The candles were manufactured in Vietnam and sold at Pier 1 Imports stores across the nation, and online from June 2019 through October 2019 for between $10 and $17.

The agency noted that the candle's high flames can ignite the surface of the wax, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall was initiated after Pier 1 received seven reports involving high flames with the three-wick Halloween candles. These included one incident resulting in a minor burn injury and one report of minor property damage.

Consumers are asked to carefully cut all three wicks as short as possible so that other consumers will not be able to use it. The candles can then be discarded.

In similar incidents, Hercules OEM in early August called back about 50,000 units of Moravian Star Lights, as they lack adequate minimum wire size and overcurrent protection, posing fire and electrical shock hazards to consumers.

Willis Electric Co. Ltd. in late July recalled about 99,000 units of Home Accents Holiday artificial Christmas trees, as its foot-pedal controller can overheat, posing a burn hazard. These were sold exclusively at Home Depot from June 2019 through December 2019 for between $80 and $360.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.