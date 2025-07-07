Piedmont Realty Trust Schedules Q2 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Piedmont Realty Trust will announce Q2 financial results on July 28, 2025, followed by a conference call on July 29.

Quiver AI Summary

Piedmont Realty Trust announced that it will release its second quarter financial results on July 28, 2025, following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for July 29, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET, available live on the company's investor relations website. During the call, management will review the company's performance and recent developments, followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants are encouraged to join the call early to ensure a timely connection. Piedmont Realty Trust is a self-managed real estate investment company focused on Class A properties in the U.S. Sunbelt markets.

Potential Positives

Piedmont Realty Trust is set to release its second quarter financial results, indicating transparency and a commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates proactive engagement with analysts and investors, providing an opportunity to discuss performance and recent events.

The announcement highlights Piedmont Realty Trust's focus on premier office environments, emphasizing its expertise and market presence in Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the earnings release and subsequent conference call may raise concerns among investors, as the results will be published after market hours, potentially leading to volatility during the next trading day.



External stakeholders may perceive the need for a detailed Q&A session following the release as indicative of underlying issues that require clarification, which could signal instability or uncertainty regarding the company's performance.



With no significant updates or financial highlights presented prior to the earnings release, investors may find this lack of proactive communication troubling, indicating a possible disconnect between management and market expectations.

$PDM Insider Trading Activity

$PDM insiders have traded $PDM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER BRENT SMITH (President & Chief Exec. Off) purchased 16,615 shares for an estimated $109,492

SHERRY L REXROAD (EVP-CFO) purchased 16,850 shares for an estimated $100,257

DALE H. TAYSOM purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $18,000

$PDM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $PDM stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Atlanta, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter financial results on Monday, July 28, 2025, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website. During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.







Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at





https://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/event-calendar











Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.





Domestic: (888) 506-0062





International: (973) 528-0011





Participant Access Code: 400825







Domestic: (877) 481-4010





International: (919) 882-2331





Replay Passcode: 52709





The playback can be accessed through August 12, 2025.







Piedmont Realty Trust™ (NYSE: PDM), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into premier “Piedmont PLACEs” that enhance each client’s workplace experience.





Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:





770-418-8592









investor.relations@piedmontreit.com









Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:





Computershare, Inc.





866-354-3485









investor.services@piedmontreit.com







