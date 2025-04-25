Piedmont Office Realty's Earnings Outlook

Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Piedmont Office Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

The announcement from Piedmont Office Realty is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 8.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Piedmont Office Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.39 EPS Actual 0.37 0.36 0.37 0.39 Price Change % -8.0% -5.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Performance of Piedmont Office Realty Shares

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty were trading at $6.78 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Piedmont Office Realty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Piedmont Office Realty.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Piedmont Office Realty, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $9.5, suggesting a potential 40.12% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Easterly Government Props, Paramount Group and Brandywine Realty Tr, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Easterly Government Props, with an average 1-year price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential 64.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Paramount Group, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential 33.63% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brandywine Realty Tr, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 26.25% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Easterly Government Props, Paramount Group and Brandywine Realty Tr, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Piedmont Office Realty Buy -1.44% $84.63M -1.86% Easterly Government Props Buy 7.75% $52.67M 0.40% Paramount Group Neutral -3.22% $109.24M -1.22% Brandywine Realty Tr Neutral -0.32% $74.58M -2.70%

Key Takeaway:

Piedmont Office Realty ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Piedmont Office Realty

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties throughout the U.S. The company's real estate portfolio is mainly composed of office properties located in the majority of American metropolitan areas. Piedmont derives the majority of its revenue in the form of rental income from tenants in mid- to long-term lease agreements. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the leasing of its assets in Washington D.C., New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Dallas, and Boston. Piedmont's large customers in terms of rental revenue are U.S. Government entities, business services companies, and financial institutions.

Financial Milestones: Piedmont Office Realty's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Piedmont Office Realty faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.44% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Piedmont Office Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -20.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Piedmont Office Realty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.86%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Piedmont Office Realty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Piedmont Office Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Piedmont Office Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PDM

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Truist Securities Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Jan 2025 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PDM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.