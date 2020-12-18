Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.77, changing hands as low as $15.76 per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDM's low point in its 52 week range is $11.26 per share, with $24.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.85.

