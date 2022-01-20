Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.44, changing hands as low as $18.39 per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDM's low point in its 52 week range is $15.15 per share, with $20.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.33.

