Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Price Target Increased by 10.38% to 9.95

The average one-year price target for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) has been revised to 9.94 / share. This is an increase of 10.38% from the prior estimate of 9.01 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.12% from the latest reported closing price of 6.37 / share.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Declares $0.12 Dividend

On February 1, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2024 received the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $6.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.25%, the lowest has been 3.49%, and the highest has been 13.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.48 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.40%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piedmont Office Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDM is 0.09%, an increase of 9.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 120,291K shares. The put/call ratio of PDM is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,990K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,095K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 11.96% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 4,617K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,468K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 22.03% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,495K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,552K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 17.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,893K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,831K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 14.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,512K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,989K shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). As of December 31, 2020, approximately 64% of the company's portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 43% was LEED certified.

