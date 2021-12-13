Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:PDM) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust's (NYSE:PDM) stock up by 5.2% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Piedmont Office Realty Trust's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Piedmont Office Realty Trust is:

2.9% = US$53m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.03.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 2.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that Piedmont Office Realty Trust's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.6%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Although, we can see that Piedmont Office Realty Trust saw a modest net income growth of 11% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Piedmont Office Realty Trust's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 9.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:PDM Past Earnings Growth December 13th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Piedmont Office Realty Trust's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Piedmont Office Realty Trust Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 47% (implying that the company retains 53% of its profits), it seems that Piedmont Office Realty Trust is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Piedmont Office Realty Trust has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 40%. However, Piedmont Office Realty Trust's ROE is predicted to rise to 3.5% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Piedmont Office Realty Trust certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

