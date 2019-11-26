Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PDM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PDM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.81, the dividend yield is 3.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDM was $21.81, representing a -3.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.58 and a 32.7% increase over the 52 week low of $16.44.

PDM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC). PDM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports PDM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.08%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PDM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PDM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PDM as a top-10 holding:

Hartford Multifactor REIT ETF (RORE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RORE with an increase of 5.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PDM at 2.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.