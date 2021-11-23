Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PDM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that PDM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.78, the dividend yield is 4.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDM was $18.78, representing a -7.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.35 and a 24.37% increase over the 52 week low of $15.10.

PDM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lennar Corporation (LEN) and Lennar Corporation (LEN.B). PDM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.43. Zacks Investment Research reports PDM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.17%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pdm Dividend History page.

