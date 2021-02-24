Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PDM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that PDM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDM was $18.04, representing a -25.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.23 and a 60.21% increase over the 52 week low of $11.26.

PDM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC). PDM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports PDM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .88%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

