Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PDM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that PDM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.85, the dividend yield is 5.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDM was $15.85, representing a -36.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.78 and a 23.3% increase over the 52 week low of $12.86.

PDM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC). PDM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.95. Zacks Investment Research reports PDM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.7%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PDM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PDM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PDM as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 29.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PDM at 2.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.