Dividends
PDM

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PDM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that PDM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.85, the dividend yield is 5.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDM was $15.85, representing a -36.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.78 and a 23.3% increase over the 52 week low of $12.86.

PDM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) and Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC). PDM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.95. Zacks Investment Research reports PDM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.7%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PDM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PDM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PDM as a top-10 holding:

  • IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 29.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PDM at 2.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PDM

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular