Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - (PDM) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.31%, the lowest has been 3.49%, and the highest has been 13.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDM is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 121,047K shares. The put/call ratio of PDM is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 91.85% from its latest reported closing price of 6.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - is 596MM, an increase of 4.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,507K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,588K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,265K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,290K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 19.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,789K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,573K shares, representing an increase of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,625K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 16.42% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,413K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,129K shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDM by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). As of December 31, 2020, approximately 64% of the company's portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 43% was LEED certified.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.