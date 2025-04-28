Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results

Piedmont Office Realty Trust announced first quarter 2025 results, with a conference call scheduled for April 29, 2025.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has announced its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025, with detailed information available on its Investor Relations website. The company will host a conference call and audio webcast on April 29, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern time, where management will discuss the quarter's performance and recent developments, followed by a Q&A session. Analysts can join the call via specific dialing numbers provided, and a replay will be accessible until May 13, 2025. Piedmont, a prominent manager and operator of high-quality office properties primarily in the Sunbelt region, holds a significant portfolio valued at approximately $5 billion. The company is a self-managed REIT and boasts investment-grade ratings, along with recognition as a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported its financial and operational results for Q1 2025, demonstrating transparency and investment in shareholder communication.

The company will hold a conference call and audio web cast to discuss its quarterly performance, showcasing proactive engagement with analysts and investors.

Piedmont's portfolio is valued at approximately $5 billion and entirely unencumbered, indicating strong financial stability and low debt levels.

The company is recognized as a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency.

What are the financial results for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in Q1 2025?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has released its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025. More details are available on their website.

When is the conference call for Q1 2025 results?

The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern time.

How can I access the conference call web cast?

The live audio web cast can be accessed on the Company's website under the News and Events section.

What is Piedmont Office Realty Trust's portfolio size?

Piedmont's portfolio includes approximately 16 million square feet of high-quality, Class A office properties valued at around $5 billion.

How can analysts participate in the conference call?

Analysts can dial (888) 506-0062 for the U.S. and Canada or (973) 528-0011 for international participation.

Atlanta, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) has released its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Piedmont's website at



https://investor.piedmontreit.com



to access the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information.





Piedmont has scheduled a conference call and an audio web cast for Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern time. The live, listen-only, audio web cast of the call may be accessed on the Company's website at



https://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar



. Dial-in numbers for analysts who plan to actively participate in the call are (888) 506-0062 for participants in the United States and Canada and (973) 528-0011 for international participants. Participant Access Code is 217290. A replay of the conference call will be available through May 13, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 for participants in the United States and Canada and (919) 882-2331 for international participants, followed by conference identification code 52310. A web cast replay will also be available after the conference call in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. During the audio web cast and conference call, the Company's management team will review first quarter 2025 performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.







About Piedmont Office Realty Trust







Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion, predominantly unencumbered portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 16 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Moody’s (Baa3) and Fitch (BBB-). Piedmont is a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence. For more information, see



www.piedmontreit.com



Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:





770-418-8592







Shareholder Services/ Transfer Agent Services Contact:





Computershare, Inc.





866-354-3485







