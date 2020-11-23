Piedmont Office Realty Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PDM

In trading on Monday, shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: PDM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.42, changing hands as high as $16.55 per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDM's low point in its 52 week range is $11.26 per share, with $24.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.