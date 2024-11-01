Piedmont Office Realty price target raised to $11 from $10 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) to $11 from $10 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said the shares have been rewarded year-to-date as the company was able to weather refinancing headwinds while continuing to execute on the leasing front.

