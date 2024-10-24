News & Insights

Piedmont Office Realty narrows FY24 FFO view to $1.48-$1.50 from $1.46-$1.52

October 24, 2024 — 04:55 pm EDT

Consensus $1.50. The company said, “Increased projection of executed leasing for the year to approximately 2.4-2.6 million square feet resulting in a 50bp increase in the anticipated year-end leased percentage for the Company’s in-service portfolio of approximately 88-89%, exclusive of any speculative acquisition or disposition activity.”

