Piedmont Office (PDM) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Piedmont Office (PDM) reported revenue of $146.99 million, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143.66 million, representing a surprise of +2.32%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Piedmont Office performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Rental and Tenant Reimbursement Revenue : $141.53 million versus $138.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $141.53 million versus $138.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other property related income : $5.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.7%.

: $5.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.7%. Property management fee revenue: $0.40 million versus $0.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.7% change.

Shares of Piedmont Office have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

